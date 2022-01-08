Hassan Ayariga shows off classy vehicles

General News of Saturday, 8 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Hassan Ayariga is the founder of APC
Hassan Ayariga vied for president in 2012
APC was 5th ranked in 2012 elections
It is not every day a founder of a political party shows off some of their classy vehicles and the founder of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga seems to have just broken that ceiling.
In a Facebook post, the witty, yet controversial politician cum businessman showed off what looks like a vintage, black vehicle, and another photo of what appears to be a yellow and black sports car.
While it is unclear which car models they exactly are, a smiling Hassan Ayariga takes a pose by his sports car.
“Let’s ride,” his caption reads.
The last time Hassan Ayariga was on the ballot sheet for a major election in Ghana was in 2012 where he polled 24617 votes, representing 0,22% of all votes cast.