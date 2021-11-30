Hassan Ayariga’s bond with God

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Hassan Ayariga says he has a bond with God



The bond is until he becomes the President of Ghana, God will not take him out of this world



He spoke on Metro TV



Dr Hassan Ayariga, has indicated that he has a special bond with God and until he is able to accomplish whatever bond that he has with God, he will not go out of this world.



Recounting his COVID-19 experience, the All Progressives Congress, APC, flagbearer claimed that even though Ghana may have all the experienced doctors and nurses, “our healthcare delivery is bad”.



He said, Ghana as a country did not have enough equipment or medications or accessories “to do any proper treatment and secondly nurses and doctors will just walk in, greet you, look at you, ask one or two questions and off they go.



“So the level of neglect is high,” Dr Hassan Ayariga stated in an interview on Metro TV on Monday, November 29, 2021.



When asked if at a point, he thought he would not recover from COVID-19, Ayariga explained to Bridget Otoo when he took his turn on the ‘One on One’ show:



“I believe in God and myself and God have a very serious bond and besides that bond, I have promised and told God that ‘do one thing for me and I will do one thing for you’ – and that there is that bond between me and God that until I serve Ghana as the President, I will not go out of this world.



“I intend not to become President alone, but change the status quo of Africa and the world and that if there is something I had to offer and that thing, I know God will not take me until I offer it.”