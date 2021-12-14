Haruna Iddrisu vs. Joe Wise: The story so far

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Minority Leader are at loggerheads



Their disagreement is centered around the passage of the 2022 budget



The Minority have vowed to formally reject the budget passed by the Majority



The Minority Leader in Parliament has replied to a letter from First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, stating an explicit disagreement with his ruling on a motion the latter moved two weeks ago.



The motion of recission was aimed at overturning a purported approval of the 2022 budget after it had purportedly been rejected by the Minority.



The back and forth between the two leaders of Parliament is centred around the 2022 budget statement and started with the presence of Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin presiding.



The Minority in their latest letter says they are waiting for Bagbin to return from medical leave so that they engage him on the issue Osei-Owusu, alias Joe Wise, has misruled on in the view.



GhanaWeb tracks the trajectory of the Haruna Iddrisu and Joe Wise saga.



November 26, 2021 – The Minority in Parliament led by Haruna Iddrisu with Bagbin presiding, voted to reject the 2022 budget statement that had been presented before Parliament by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on November 17.



At the heart of their disagreement, five issues including the E-levy, Aker Energy and Agyapa deals and demand for Volta tidal wave victims to be catered for.



The Majority Group walked out of the sitting citing ‘mistreatment of Ofori-Atta,’ after Bagbin asked him to leave the chamber to allow for a vote by division.



November 30, 2021 – The Majority rescission the rejection vote after Joe Wise, who was presiding in Bagbin’s absence, ruled that the processes leading to the rejection were a nullity. They proceeded to pass the budget.



December 1, 2021 – Minority challenged the decision of the Speaker to include himself in a quorum for the sitting that saw the rejected budget approved.



A declaration by Joe Wise that he ‘is not The Speaker,’ following which he adjourned sitting created chaos and he suspended sitting which was subsequently adjourned by the Second Deputy Speaker.



December 7, 2021 – The Minority tabled a motion seeking to rescind the purported approval of the 2022 budget on the grounds that it contravenes the Rules, Conventions and Practices of the House and was actuated by bias.



Parts of the motion read: ”That This Honourable House; Sets aside the purported ruling of the 1st Deputy Speaker, Mr. Joseph Osei-Owusu, MP delivered on Wednesday, 1st December, 2021, against the Motion moved by the Hon. Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu….as captured on Page 9 of the Votes and Proceedings of Wednesday 1st December, 2021.



December 10, 2021 - Joseph Osei-Owusu formally notified Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu through the Clerk of Parliament that the motion he filed "is not admitted."



A two-paragraph letter responding to a Minority Motion moved by Haruna seeking to vacate a controversial approval of the 2022 budget read as follows:



"Please refer to your communication dated 7th December, 2021 on the Motion relating to a ruling of the Hon. First Deputy Speaker on Wednesday, 1st December, 2021.



"The Hon. First Deputy Speaker, pursuant to Order 13 (2) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, has directed that I inform you that the Motion is not admitted," it added.



December 13, 2021 – Haruna replied to the sit-in Speaker, serving notice that the group he leads will continue to challenge his decision accusing him of breaching known rules and regulations.



“Kindly take note that the NDC Minority Caucus which I lead and my good self vehemently disagree with your position on the motion and your conduct in this matter.



“We take the strong view that your conduct affronts Orders 79, 81, 82, and 90 of our Standing Orders and can no longer be tolerated.



“In that regard, we are resolved to pursue this matter further with the Right Honourable Speaker upon his return.”