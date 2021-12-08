Haruna Iddrisu’s confused position on the E-Levy is problematic – Professor Gyampo

Politics of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Prof Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana has raised concerns over the Minority Leader’s position on the government's plan to introduce 1.75 per cent in the 2022 budget and economic policy.



According to him, Haruna Iddrisu was forced to rescind his call for a reduction to 1 per cent to complete reduction of the introduction of E-levy by the party.



Professor Gyampo comes at the back of Haruna Iddrisu’s comments at the 10th Anniversary launch of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications in Accra on Thursday, which he stated the Minority Caucus in Parliament will accept a reduction of the proposed e-levy to 1% from the original 1.75%.



However, a few hours after his statement, the Minority Chief Whip, released a statement insisting that the minority in parliament have not changed their minds against the introduction of E-levy.



It is based on this that Professor Gyampo described Haruna Iddrisu’s stance as problematic adding that the 1 per cent reduction was out of his conviction and not that of the party.



“Haruna Iddrisu’s confused position on the E-Levy is problematic. It clearly shows that he and his party, the NDC haven’t learnt any serious lesson on what has created the kind of parliament we have today. He was heard publicly asking for a reduction of the 1.75percent to 1percent. Now he’s saying the whole E-levy must be jettisoned. What is this, Haruna? It appears he spoke out of his own conviction on the 1percent and was later forced by his party to reverse what he’s publicly said to outright rejection of the levy. How does this make him feel as Minority Leader? Extreme partisan manipulation of leaders who have their own conviction in synch with their constituents is a recipe for disaster in any democratic representation.”



He advised that Haruna Iddrisu must not allow himself to be weakened and be made manipulable by the party in a manner that sacrifices his own conviction, independence of thought and needs to first articulate constituent/national interest in any discourse.