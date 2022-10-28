Haruna Iddrisu issues nine-line whip for Ofori-Atta’s dismissal

General News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, has issued a nine-line whip to Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka and Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s dismissal.



The nine-line whip implies that the members of the minority have been instructed by their leader to vote in a particular way and any member that goes contrary to the instruction will be dealt with.



GhanaWeb monitored the Tamale South MP's interview on Joy FM where he stated categorically that “I have issued a nine-line whip… and we will stand strong on this matter."



Meanwhile, the Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim on Monday, October 25, filed a motion of censure against Ofori-Atta.



The Minority in the motion cites the overall mismanagement of the economy and ethical concerns, among others.



The motion was filed a day before Parliament resumed from recess.



Parliament until earlier this week was on a three-month recess as the economic crisis intensified amid Ghana’s pursuit of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.



The grounds the Minority cites for the vote of censure are the:



*Despicable conflict of Interest ensuring that he directly benefits from Ghana’s economic woes as his companies receive commissions and other unethical contractual advantages, particularly from Ghana’s debt overhang.



*Unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund in blatant contravention of Article 178 of the 1992 Constitution, supposedly for the construction of the President’s Cathedral:



*Illegal payment of oil revenues into offshore accounts, in flagrant violation of Article 176 of the 1992 Constitution:



*Deliberate and dishonest misreporting of economic data to Parliament 5. Fiscal recklessness leading to the crash of the Ghana Cedi which is currently the worst-performing currency in the world:



*Alarming incompetence and frightening ineptitude, resulting in the collapse of the Ghanaian economy and an excruciating cost of living crisis;



*Gross mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy which has occasioned untold and unprecedented hardship



