Haruna Iddrisu debunks Akufo-Addo's 10,000 kilometers of roads claim

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Let the president authorize investigations into COVID expenditure, Haruna Iddrisu



Cost of living, doing business is high in Ghana, Minority



Minority Leader slams Akufo-Addo



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has denied claims by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that he has constructed over 10,000 kilometers of roads across the country.



According to him, Ghanaians would have probably believed him if he had said he has constructed a flyover from Ghana to Beijing.



Giving his closing statement of the State of the Nation Address on the floor of parliament on April 5, Haruna Iddrisu said the cost of living in the country is so high under Akufo-Addo.



“…Mr. Speaker the cost of living and cost of doing business is high in Ghana. Businesses cannot cope for the president to praise himself when he said he is constructing 10,000KM of roads, he simply could have said that he has put a flyover from Accra to Beijing, that’s 10,000KM and we probably would have believed for being accurate,” he said in parliament.



He also wondered why Akufo-Addo keeps blaming the downfall of the economy on COVID-19 and the Rusia-Ukraine crisis even when the economy was struggling before this crisis.



“…Mr Speaker, Akufo-Addo Sona was more blame COVID, blame Ukraine. Before COVID and before Ukraine, the economy was struggling and the president must simply admit that,” he added



He also called on Akufo-Addo to authorize an investigation into the COVID-19 expenditure in the country.



“We on this side have always demanded, in the name of transparency and accountability, let the president authorize investigation into covid expenditure of the over 90 billion which has been spent on that,” he said