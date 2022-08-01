Harry Zakour, Fiifi Banson, others commiserate with Julius Debrah over death of his brother

General News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: Evans Obiri, contributor

Friends of former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and his family have thronged their Dome Pillar 2 residence to express their condolences following the sudden death of their brother, Isaac Kwabena Debrah.



Some of the personalities captured include Harry Zakour, former Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak and former National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Fiifi Banson, a veteran media personality, Dr. Jerry Monfant Kombat, an Economist with the European Union, Mr. Mensah Thompson of ASEPA and a host of others.



The bereaved family is expected to open their home to visitors, on Monday 1st August 2022 and accordingly announce the date for the burial of the deceased.



The Late Isaac Kwabena Debrah, a brother to the former Chief of Staff passed away at the 37 Military Hospital on Friday, after a short illness.











