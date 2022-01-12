Harriet Oppong tours Nkoranza

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: Daniel Tuffour, Contributor

Executive Director of Amea Foundation Ghana, Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong accompanied by her family paid a visit to the St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, Nkoranza, for the New Year Mass on Saturday 1st January 2022.



The Most Rev. Dominic Yeboah Nyarko, Catholic Bishop of the Techiman Diocese, who led the mass prayed for God's blessings for the delegation. Mrs. Oppong, who is a patron of the church's choir made a presentation of pew kneelers and organ combo to the church. She is noted for her generous financial contributions to the development of the church.



Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Andrew Kwame Takyia, the Parish Priest thanked Harriet for her generosity towards the church and prayed for God's continuous blessings, guidance, and protection for her and the entire family.



On the same day, Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong led a delegation to Nkwabeng to join the Central Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church at Nkwabeng to thank God for saving the lives of about 70 of its members of which some were her family who were involved in a fatal motor accident on the Nkoranza - Kintampo road in 2021.



Mrs. Oppong made a donation to the church to support the medical costs of the victims. The Nkwabeng SDA church pastor prayed for Harriet and her family for God's direction in all her dealings.



From Nkwabeng, the delegation made a stopover at Akumsa Domase to wish the staunch NPP members a Happy New Year at their Apataase Great Millionaires base.



Mrs. Oppong had a fruitful discussion with the group and as usual, supported their New Year party with a generous donation. She joined their live band party in the evening to have fun and make merry. Mrs. Oppong took the opportunity to present some gifts to some widows in the community, who did not benefit from her birthday donation in November, 2021



Harriet later visited some patrons and Council of Elders of NPP in Nkoranza South at Bonsu to wish them afehyiapa.



On Sunday, 2nd January 2022, Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong visited some party faithfuls and pressure groups within the Nkoranza South Municipal to familiarize herself, know their concerns, brief them on the work she has been doing for the community and party people, and also wish them a prosperous new year.



Harriet finally joined the chief, Nana Santahene and the people of Nkwabeng at a fundraising event geared towards raising funds to support the Nkwabeng Snr. High School which was built and managed by the community. She briefed them on the steps she has taken in collaboration with the regional minister and some opinion leaders to get the Ghana Education Service absorb the secondary school.



She later made a generous donation in support of the fundraising. Nana Donyina, Nkwabenghene expressed his appreciation and that of the Nkwabeng people to Mrs. Oppong and the government for their effort and swift response to their request, which is very dear to the heart of the entire community.











