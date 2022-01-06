Harnessing industrialization agenda: Key to national development – Enoch Ofori Junior

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: newsghana.com

Head Pastor of 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies, Elder Enoch Ofori Junior, has urged the government to intensify its industrialization agenda to create more employment for the youth.



Speaking to the media during the church’s 4-day end-of-year camp meeting which was slated for Thursday 30th December 2021 to 2nd January 2022 at the Kumasi High School Auditorium, at Gyinyase, Elder Ofori Jnr, said he sympathizes with the youth and others who are jobless in the country.



He, however, encouraged them not to despair but be hopeful of better times since the government’s efforts in establishing and partnering industries to create jobs would turn things around ultimately.



“Countries such as Germany, Japan and Korea have all become powerhouses because they chose to use industrialization to create jobs for its youth and to also build a better economy for their peoples”, Elder Ofori Jnr, stated.



The Head Pastor of 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies, tasked the church to raise its responsibility in the new year.



He noted that the Church is the mirror of the moral standards of the society.



This, he stressed meant that the Church must be heard on issues that involved moral lifestyles including corruption.



“We as leaders of the church must continually mirror Christ in our outlook and behavior and also gather the boldness to speak against what is wrong in the society”, Elder Ofori Jnr intimated.