Hard-hitting placards, red attires: All the photos from the NDC’s E-Levy demo

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

The opposition National Democratic Congress has staged a public demonstration against the government's proposed imposition of a 1.5% levy on electronic transactions.



The protest staged on Thursday, February 10, 2022, in Accra according to the NDC is to register its opposition to the tax policy which is currently a bill before parliament and also demand an immediate withdrawal of the bill.



Arriving at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle where the protest commenced in the morning, the attendees made up of NDC supporters, party executives and members of parliament from the minority side, were mostly cladded in red attires.



In addition to the abundance of red colours at the protest, attendees have been captured with several placards bearing sentiments against the E-Levy and the current government in extension.



Beyond the E-Levy, the attendees of the NDC’s protest carried various placards bearing uncompromisingly direct messages directed at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his ruling New Patriotic Party government.



The messages addressed issues covering governance, the economy, education, employment and various sectors.



