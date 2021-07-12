Hard drugs, alcohol will destroy you, 'flee' from them - Ya Naa to youth

Health News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Abukari II, has advised Ghanaian youth to desist from taking in alcohol and hard drugs.



According to him, these substances have a huge probability of messing up the lives of the youth.



He furthered that frequent intake of alcohol by the youth will also cause more harm than good to their lives.



In an interview on Asaaseradio, the Overlord of Dagbon said, "Young people should desist from hard drugs. There is absolutely nothing anybody can gain from taking hard drugs. Hard drugs can destroy an individual completely, hard drugs cannot help anybody in any way but rather destroy lives."



“So, the young people of Dagbon and Ghana should know that taking hard drugs will end them up in misery. It will destroy their lives and there is nothing to gain from that, young men should also desist from taking alcohol, alcohol has nothing to offer anybody but rather total destruction of life.”



Ya Naa Abukari II also called on government to create jobs to curb the high unemployment rate in the country.



He opined that the creation of jobs will prevent the youth from engaging in social vices



“I appeal to government to once again create jobs to make access to jobs easy for the people of Ghana and Dagbon. With this, the young people will be so occupied and avoid engaging in all manner of social vices,” he said.