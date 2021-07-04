'Hard core' moves made by Henry Quartey to change the face of Accra

General News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey is one of the ministers in the country who have shown traits of firmness and confidence in carrying out his mandate.



He can be categorized as an affable person and a ‘man of his words’ who is poised to ensure development in Ghana’s capital city.



Since assuming office, he has carried some initiatives which have seen many changes in parts of the city with a cross-section of the public hailing him for the things he started doing.



But as you may know, not everyone would praise you for the good things you do even though it will go a long way to help them in the future.



Mr Quartey has had his fair share of the backlash people receive for starting good initiatives in the country, but nonetheless, he is not perturbed by these comments, rather he is motivated to do more to foster the development of the country.





Here are some of his achievements so far:



1. Demolishing of Rawlings Park:



The minister ordered the AMA taskforce to demolish structures at Rawlings Park to pave way for vehicles to be to have access to the parking lot. This initiative is part of the Minister’s effort to help ease traffic in the central business district.





2. UTC Market demolishing:



As part of his initiative; ‘Let's Make Accra Work’, Mr Henry Quartey, led a massive decongestion exercise that saw hundreds of unauthorized structures being removed to help keep Accra clean.



3. Relocating of Abbosey Okai Spare parts dealers:



His initiative again has ensured the allocation of land for Abbosey Okai Spare part dealers to relocate to Afienya in the coming months. Mr Henry Quartey said the government has identified land in Afienya and was working towards allocating it to the spare parts dealers.





4. Relocation of Agbogbloshie Onion sellers:



Mr. Quartey again took the initiative to relocate the onion sellers at the Agbogbloshie market to ensure the decongestion exercise is achieved. This has been met with backlash but Mr. Quartey believes it is the only way to help develop the city.