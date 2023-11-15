Haram earning: Netizens react to 'Muslim' man's GH¢6 million bet win

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Some more details are emerging on social media about a supposed young Muslim named Fuseini, who is said to have won a 6 million Ghana cedis bet with PawaBet.



Pictures that have flooded social media since Tuesday (November 14) captures the young man with a veiled woman some social media users have suggested is his mother holding a dummy cheque of his big win.



Already calculations and some deductions are been made as to whether the 10% withholding tax put on betting by the government has been deducted.



Others have also converted the winnings into the old cedis suggesting young Fuseini is 60 billion richer and now the latest billionaire in town.



Some fanatics are questioning the morality of the win describing it as haram (islamically forbidden), a situation which staunch Muslims view as a sin or a practice not supported by Islam.



For some, the economic woes of Fuseini are now history.



Check out some reactions on social media





















So 600000gh of Fuseini's money goes to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo x Bawumiadinho's pocket for free. Aviator money



Meanwhile people are criticizing Feseini that "Bet is Haram" in Islam?



Bawuliar is a Muslim too ???????? pic.twitter.com/XLrBie89Om — Madiba Mandela (Ten Hag Ba) (@madibaoctopus3) November 14, 2023