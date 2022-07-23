HappyFM and partners visit Chief Imam

Religion of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

A delegation led by Happy98.9FM paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at his residence in Fadama on Saturday July 16, 2022.



The visit was part of efforts update the National Chief Imam on preparations for the grand finale of the annual Salah Food Fest competition and also congratulate the Islamic community for successfully carrying out the Eid-al-Adha celebration.



Among the delegation included staff, finalist of the cooking competition and representatives of the Salah Food Fest contest comprising HD+, Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix, Royal Aroma Fortified Rice, Bigoo Drinks and Cedar bakes.



Programmes Manager for Happy98.9FM, Elwood Mantey presented assorted products from sponsors and partners of the Salah Food Fest competition to support the office of the National Chief Imam and the Muslim Community.



Elwood Mantey highlighted the mission of Happy98.9FM to support its stakeholders, including the Muslim community and also showcase their rich and unifying culture as reason for the visit.



“It is with utmost reverence that we come to pay our respects to the National Chief Imam. It would have been absolutely wrong for us to have held the grand finale of the 2022 ‘Salah Food Fest’ cooking contest at Fadama without calling on His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu whose office has been integral part of the planning and arrangement of this great event. We are here to thank him for giving us his blessings to hold the contest once again at the Fadama lorry park,” he stated.



Elwood Mantey posits the relationship which has been established with the Office of the Chief Imam and Happy98.9FM is a long lasting one which will stand the test of time. He foresees further collaborations between the Happy FM brand and the Office of the National Chief Imam.



His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu upon welcoming the delegation appreciated Happy98.9FM and its partners for bringing honor to his office, said a word of prayer and blessed the team.