Happy FM-Farmerline celebrate Farmers’ Day with health walk and screening

Health News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: Happy FM

Happy98.9FM, in collaboration with Farmerline Ghana has embarked on a health walk and health screening exercise to mark the 2021 Farmers' Day.



The walk which took place on 3rd December, 2021 saw Happy FM and Farmerline recognize the contribution of Ghanaian farmers to the economy of the country.



The walk was simultaneously carried out in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Sunyani.



In Accra, participants carried placards with inscriptions reiterating the essence of farmers to everyday living, as they began the walk from Kwame Nkrumah Circle (Obra Spot) through to Accra Technical University then Professor Evans Attah Mills High Street and ended at the Accra Sports Stadium with an aerobic session.



After the warm down session, farmers and participants of the walk received free health screening at the stadium from medical personnel from Vision Centre Eye Clinic. Similar screening also happened in the Ashanti, Bono and Northern regions.



In the Ashanti Region, the walk started from the Kumasi mall, through Ahodwo roundabout, through to Adum Poku trading, through Aseda house, Asafo market, Amakom and ended at the Stadium Heroes Park.



The walk at the Bono Region started from Odumasi Assembly through to Kwagyiri to Ikam, Odumasi palace then finally ended at Roman Catholic.



In Tamale, the walk started from Police Park to Bolga/Sakasaka Highway, back to Tamale main market close to Vodafone office and then to Aboabo market, the main Street to Abedipele Roundabout, then from there to Neesim radio premises.



El Wood Mantey, Programmes Manager of Happy FM commenting on the collaboration between the two companies today, expressed awe at the immense support the program received.



"It was a beautiful sight to behold as staff, organizations and farmers supported the initiative as they came out in their numbers in all the regions the event simultaneously happened. We are very much grateful dor all those who supported this Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Happy FM and Farmerline. It is our hope that this marks the beginning of a great activity that will continue to support and celebrate farmers every year."



ElWood also expressed his gratitude to management and staff of Farmerline Ghana for ensuring the success of the program.



Farmerline’s Community Engagement Manager, Elvis Blewube who was impressed by the participation and enthusiasm by farmers described the walk as a success, achieving its aim. He assured farmers and other participants of a repetition of the walk and health screening in subsequent years. Elvis Blewube also urged the youth to venture into agriculture emphasizing on the profitability of the space.



Farmerline was launched in 2013, with operations serving 400 farmers across Ghana – and a massive ambition to change a whole sector. Its impact and growth has been exponential, year on year, thanks to its partners, with much more to come.