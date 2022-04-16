Hanergy's focus is sustainable energy and energy saving solutions - Prof Hugh Aryee

General News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: Raymond Ablorh, Contributor

Renowned energy industry thought leader and Honorary Professor of The Academic Union, Oxford, Prof Hugh Aryee says Hanergy Global is redefining sustainable energy supply and consumption while creating game-changing cost and energy saving electronic solutions for consumers.



According to the Chief Operations Officer, Hanergy has introduced several innovative products into the Ghanaian market, key among them being Ultra Energy, which is the world’s first electrical current optimisation and energy saving device without voltage reduction.



“ULTRA energy guarantees at least 17% energy savings when installed. ULTRA’s compact size and simple design allows it to be installed parallel to an electrical system in under one hour. ULTRA helps to lower CO2 emissions by lowering energy consumption,” he said.



Prof. Hugh Aryee said Ultra’s patented technology increases electrical efficiency, while decreasing overall energy consumption, adding that the device has been authenticated by the Energy Commission of Ghana and approved by Ghana Standards Authority and other regulated as safe for use in Ghana.



Hanergy Global also installs solar energy products, and are in a number of venture partnership with several other leading multinational firms to introduce other alternative energy sources into the Ghanaian market.



The global entrepreneur said this after recieving on behalf of his company the Premium Award for creativity and innovation excellence at the Africa Technovate Awards 2021 in Accra.



The Awards and Tech Fair which, brought tech innovation corporates and development stakeholders together, identified and honoured creative and innovative tech corporates and individuals for their exceptional performance in Africa's digital space.



As cost of energy and power; fuel, electricity, etc. rise steadily, what consumers, both domestic and industrial are most concerned about is how to cut cost and save both money and energy to make life bearable.



This is what make cost and energy saving oriented tech innovations companies more relevant now.