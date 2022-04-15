Hanergy Global Ghana Limited wins innovative and creative award at Africa Technovate Awards

General News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Hanergy Global Ghana Limited, an energy and electronics industry leader has beaten 125 tech innovation corporates from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya and Liberia to emerge as the most innovative and creative in Africa's tech and digital space.



Receiving the Platinum Award at Africa Technovate Awards 2021 at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra the Chief Executive Officer of Hanergy Global, Dr Huge Aryee said, "being awarded this prestigious platinum award does not mean all is well. It's largely an acknowledgement and recognition of our efforts towards a perfect outcome in the corporate pace."



According to the energy, space thought leader, "even though we are excited about receiving such awards and they inspire us. It is our passion to serve humanity with more convenient, easy to use and cost-saving solutions that drive our innovations and creativity."



"At a time that cost of energy is rising steadily against dwindling income levels, it is our responsibility as innovators to create energy-saving appliances that could help consumers cut costs and make life less difficult. So, our focus is on environmentally sustainable and energy-saving innovations that address the needs of society today and in the future. We are driving energy to connect the world," Dr Aryee explained.



Supervised and audited by the highly reputable Doilete and Touche, Africa Technovate Awards is an initiative of the AIDEC Group.



In his forward to the event brochure, Chairman of the AIDEC Group, Professor Robert Yennah said, " the Africa Technovate Awards & Fair is undertaken to identify, recognise and award tech-companies across Africa for their contributions to the development of technology in Africa for business efficiency and efficacy."



"In doing so, Africa Technovate Awards & Fair, also brings together ICT Regulators and Professionals, Stakeholders and Academia for them to interact with a view to supporting Government's drive to position Ghana on the global map of digital technology," he explained.



On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Telecom Chamber, Ing Kenneth Ashigbey said, "the Africa Technovate Awards is AIDEC's unique contribution to the development and uplifting of technology and digitalization across Africa."



"The Awards aims to motivate and challenge technology and innovation companies that are driving digital solutions development and those adapting them to business," he explained.



According to him, as Africa advances regional trade links under AfCFTA, increased competition will call for customer centricity, speed to market and innovative solutions to addressing conventional problems.