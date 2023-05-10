Hands off from our project at Nima Polyclinic – AYYAD warns Ayawaso East MP, other NDC parliamentary aspirants

Politics of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: Yabaaba Mohammed Dawoud, Contributor

The Association of Youth and Young Adults Development (AYYAD), a local chapter of the USA-based United Foundation for Global Development (UFGD) issue a stem warning to the Honorable Mahama Toure aka Mc Naza, MP for Ayawaso East Constituency to stop using its project at the Nima Polyclinic as his campaign tool in his bid to be re-elected into Parliament. We also wish to warn Honorable Baba Jamal to assist in claiming ownership of our project in the Nima Polyclinic.



The extension of the Nima Government Maternity Project and the construction of a Mosque is a 100% project of UFGD which is been supervised by AYYAD. The project under construction is/was funded by our donors in America. We wish to state in no certain terms that our project did not receive any financial sponsorship or support from anyone in Ghana.



We as AYYAD together with our mother organization, UFGD are not-for-profit, non-political, non-align, and nongovernmental organizations. We do not meddle with political matters in our charity work and do not also allow politicians to meddle with our works or take undue credit for our works. We won't hesitate to institute legal actions should any individual or organization try to annex our project or falsely take credit for our projects.



We wish to assure Ghanaians of our continued financial, material, and logistical support to the youth, young adults, the poor, the vulnerable, the marginalized groups, and widows.