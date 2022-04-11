Hands of Hope Association donates to Nsawam Prison

General News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Hands of Hope Association has donated some items worth over Sixty-Five Thousand Cedis to the Nsawam prison.



The items include; 2 bags of sugar, 5 bags of rice, 5 cartoons of tea, 2 cartoons of cowbell milk, toothpaste and brush, bathroom sandals and other toiletries.



According to the leader of the Association, the donation to the inmates is borne out of the spirit of brotherhood and the desire to help others.



To the Association, they are doing so to also enable inmates who are Muslims celebrate the Ramadan and also feel at peace.



The donation is also part of their Corporate Social Responsibility towards making life better for all including inmates in the prisons.



Both the Vice chairman and Secretary of the Association, Chief Masawudu Modi and Shiabu Amadu respectively, promised to continue the support to the inmates whenever it is necessary especially during Ramadan.



Receiving the items on behalf of the prison, ASP Thomas Owusu Brefo who is also the Chaplain thanked the group for their kind gesture.



He said, most at times inmates in the prisons are forgotten but the little gesture of support will keep their hopes alive.



He also indicated that, the Prison has a school, sick bay and for that matter needs education materials as well as health care equipment.



ASP Thomas Owusu Brefo was grateful for the gesture and asked for more support from other corporate institutions to lend a hand.