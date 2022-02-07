Hand over to Avoke immediately – UEW Governing Council orders Acting VC

Regional News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba, (UEW) has ordered the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Andy Ofori-Birikorang to immediately hand over to Professor Mawutor Avoke.



The Council made the order in a letter to Professor Ofori-Birikorang.



The letter signed by the Chairman of the Governing Council of UEW, Nana Ofori Ansah I, said “On the authority of this letter, you are directed to hand over forthwith to Professor Mawutor Avoke, who resumes duty as substantive Vice-Chancellor following a High Court order directing his reinstatement.”



It also urged Prof. Ofori-Birikorang to assist management of the university in the transition to give “full effect to the said High Court order.”



The Governing Council also urged Professor Andy Ofori-Birikorang to support and cooperate with Professor Avoke, to achieve his vision and the goals for the University.



“As you revert to your position as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the UEW, I urge you to assist the management of the University in the transition to give full effect to the said High Court order.”



“Again, you are required to support and cooperate with the Vice-Chancellor Professor Avoke, to achieve his vision and the goals of the University.”



Background



A legal dispute, which began in July 2017, saw Professor Mawutor Avoke and three other principal officers dismissed for some alleged financial malfeasance.



Three senior lecturers including Professor Ephraim Avea Nsoh were later in 2019 dismissed for misconduct and insubordination.



However, a Winneba High Court, last week, ordered that Professor Mawutor Avoke be reinstated, including all those who were affected.



Also, the court directed that their salary arrears be paid with retrospective effect from the date they were unlawfully removed.