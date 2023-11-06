Hamas war is not political, but extreme religious agenda against Jews - Israeli Ambassador

General News of Monday, 6 November 2023

The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shlomit Sufa, has said that the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas Group is not political, but rather an extreme agenda by the group against Israel and Jews in general.



She likened Hamas to ISIS and Boko Haram.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro in a yet-to-be-aired episode of the LowDown on GhanaWeb TV, she noted that although there is an existing conflict between Israel and Palestine, the war with Hamas is not one of them.



“Their goal is not about being part of the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, their goal is part of the global Islamic Jihad against Israel, Jews. Just a week ago they called on their supporters to attack Jews all over the world.



"This is not about a political agenda, this is about an extreme religious agenda that they hold, the same as the ISIS, Al Qaeda and the terrorist organisations that we see here in Ghana on our doorsteps such as Boko Haram - they all share the same ideology and it is not a political ideology,” she stated.



She described the Hamas group as a terrorist group that is recognised by major international organisations and advanced countries.



“I can see why there is an ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinians. It is quite an old conflict that took place roughly for the last 100 years. But this war is not part of it. This war is about Hamas as an extreme Islamist terror organisation, recognised and acknowledged as such by the USA, EU and many other countries all over the world,” she added.



