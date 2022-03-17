You are here: HomeNews2022 03 17Article 1492970

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Halt free education, economy overstretched – Tweeps

Ghana is going through economic hardship

Review free SHS – Prof Adei

Ghana spends a lot to run free SHS

Bearing the brunt of global economic hardship, Ghana is economically hanging by a thread as prices of products such as fuel and food items on the market seem to be doubling as the cedi also depreciates day by day.

Some Ghanaians took to social media to suggest measures that could help the Akufo-Addo government deal with the country's challenges.

Among the measures suggested by Tweeps includes suspending the government's free SHS policy.

According to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the government allocated GH¢7.62bn to be spent on Free SHS in 5 years.

However, Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has said that the government spent GH¢2.4 billion on the free SHS policy in 2020.

According to some tweeps, this initiative should be halted for the time being as it stretches the economy, noting that the policy was introduced prematurely.

The policy was implemented in September 2017 during the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to get more people to enrol in Senior High Schools.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian educationist, Professor Stephen Adei, has called for a free SHS policy review.

See tweets below













