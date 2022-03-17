Halt free education, economy overstretched – Tweeps

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is going through economic hardship



Review free SHS – Prof Adei



Ghana spends a lot to run free SHS



Bearing the brunt of global economic hardship, Ghana is economically hanging by a thread as prices of products such as fuel and food items on the market seem to be doubling as the cedi also depreciates day by day.



Some Ghanaians took to social media to suggest measures that could help the Akufo-Addo government deal with the country's challenges.



Among the measures suggested by Tweeps includes suspending the government's free SHS policy.



According to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the government allocated GH¢7.62bn to be spent on Free SHS in 5 years.



However, Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has said that the government spent GH¢2.4 billion on the free SHS policy in 2020.



According to some tweeps, this initiative should be halted for the time being as it stretches the economy, noting that the policy was introduced prematurely.



The policy was implemented in September 2017 during the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to get more people to enrol in Senior High Schools.



Meanwhile, Ghanaian educationist, Professor Stephen Adei, has called for a free SHS policy review.



See tweets below





Nobody should get offended on this, but this free SHS thing just came sooner and faster than it should, we were not ready at all, we needed to implement it in a very unhurried form, but rather because of power, the NPP defy all odds and still risk doing it. #AMShow — WUNIMMI (@RobikinJ) March 17, 2022

It seems we are now paying for the Free SHS and the water we used for 3 months ooo because things are hard and it’s not even a joke☹️☹️☹️ — ????Aunty Ajay???? (@RealAuntyAjay) March 17, 2022

Initially I thought the #FreeSHS was the leading policy our government has done but looking at the #YearOfRoads I’m tempted to change my mind. Asphalt here and there. — ???? (@OmanBaPa__) March 14, 2022

@NAkufoAddo ur appointee says make u “cancel” the Free SHS policy ooo ???? Abi when @JDMahama said he will review it, u said review means cancel. This what u get when u r not honest with the people and also to try paint honest people as the dishonest one, time will expose. #JoySMS pic.twitter.com/gcvs9zL4o8 — Kofi Midday (@dubiks_steven) March 17, 2022

Is the time now appropriate to criticize the implementation of free SHS ? https://t.co/KVpONs2vb1 — Ekow (@henry_tmens) March 17, 2022

Free SHS is fully a big scam..... — Nonstop play (@nonstop_play) March 17, 2022