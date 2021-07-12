Halt any plans for community mining in Mmampehia and Kwabre – Galamsey group to govt

General News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Galamsey Action Group (GAG), has called on the government of Ghana to halt “any plans for community mining in Mmampehia and Kwabre with immediate effect.



According to the group in a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the inauguration of the two new community mining sites in the Western Region should rather focus their attention on genuinely solving the significant environmental problem that’s been caused by the disastrous management of mining in Ghana, especially in the Western Region.



It further stated that, most mining communities have been affected badly by the activities of community mining, therefore, there is the “need to put a hold on all small-scale mining in our communities”.



“What makes this even more concerning is that just last week, we at Galamsey Action Group had sent Solution Proposals to the government that offers several job creations options.



The proposal enjoins the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to pause all small-scale mining in Ghana for two (2) years to give itself time to get a hold of the devastating situation facing the country,” the statement read further.







