Halls Weeks, other celebrations suspended on KNUST campus

General News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) has suspended all forms of students celebrations on the school’s campus.



A statement from the School signed by the Registrar said all hall week celebrations and Student Representative Council celebrations have been cancelled indefinitely.



Apart from Hall weeks and other SRC celebrations, all gatherings that will lead up to morale and procession have also been indefinitely suspended.



The Management of the school has resolved to engage in random checks of vehicles that move in and out of the campus.



The latest move is connected to skirmishes that took place on Thursday between Katanga and Conti Halls, which incident led to injuries to some students and the destruction of property - especially cars.