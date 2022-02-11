Half of foreign travels by govt officials unnecessary - Nana Akomea

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

STC Chief Executive Officer, Nana Akomea has waded into discussions surrounding foreign travels by government officials, both past and present.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been criticizing the ruling government over the cost of travels for President Akufo-Addo.



General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito claims the controversial e-levy will only be used to hire luxurious private jets for the President.



“…I am disappointed in this Nana Addo-led government…the public show of opulence at the expense of the poor Ghanaian taxpayer is insulting…he has failed to be frugal with our monies when it comes to his foreign trips,” he indicated.



Even though Nana Akomea believes Asiedu Nketia's statement has no basis, he believes the issue of foreign travels can be "looked at" again.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Nana Akomea described as unnecessary and unbeneficial some foreign travels embarked on by government officials under successive administrations.



"The cost of political administrations including travels by government officials; judicial, parliament, the executive, hotel accommodation, Presidential accommodation...let's look at all of it and we will see there's work to be done; not just for one regime...



...there's a lot to be done...infact half of the travels are not necessary; what do we get from them? if you like let's do an audit of all travels and you will find out that a lot of it is not necessary and it's unbeneficial..."