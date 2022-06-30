Hajj Board's Alhaji Farouk Hamza commended for airlifting 1,685 Muslims from Tamale

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Hajj 2022 to take place in July



Hajj Board committed to airlifting 3069 Muslims to Hajj



Alhaji Farouk awarded the Muslim Heroes award



Some 1685 Muslim pilgrims from Tamale will get the chance to make it to the 2022 Hajj.



This is due to the benevolence of Alhaji Farouk Hamza, the Vice Chairman and Director of Finance of the Ghana Hajj Board.



The Hajj Board member made this possible after he airlifted the pilgrims from the northern regional capital.



An Islamic cleric, Imam Abass Abdul-Karim, has commended Alhaji Farouk Hamza for the instrumental role he played in getting this feat achieved in this year’s event.



“Congratulations for successful Tamale operations. I wish you another successful operation in Accra. So far so good. Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana... to keep Accra busy for 3 days after successful 4 days operations in Tamale last week. I wish the entire Hajj management members and agents association another successful operations in Accra. So far so good,” he said in a Facebook post.



There had been initial challenges raised by some of the pilgrims, although the board had stated it is committed to airlifting 3069 by July 2, 2022, which is the deadline for movements from Accra.



Earlier, the Muslim Group Ghana, organizers of the Ghana Muslim Excellence Awards, awarded Alhaji Farouk Hamza as the Best Hajj Member of the year 2019/2020 for his contributions and efforts toward the success of Hajj Operation over the years.



He also received the Muslim Heroes award for his generosity towards Muslims in the northern parts of Ghana.



