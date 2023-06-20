Hajj Board reacts to death of ‘illegal’ Ghanaian pilgrim in Mecca

General News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the report of the death of a woman pilgrim in Saudi Arabia, the Ghana Hajj Board has issued a statement to say that the deceased was not a member of the team it took for the holy pilgrimage.



The statement said that the death of Zulfawu Isahaku, 68, as earlier reported by GhanaWeb, is one that it only read about in the media because, officially, she was not a member of their pilgrims.



“The Ghana Hajj Board wishes to state that the reported death of a Ghanaian lady Zulfawu Isahaku is something the board like others, read from a section of the media.



“The deceased is not part of our registered Ghanaian pilgrims performing this year’s Hajj,” the statement said.



The statement added that although it appears the woman is Ghanaian, the matter is one that the authorities in Saudi Arabia have to handle.



“The subject as it is falls within the remit of the Ghana High Commission in Saudi Arabia.



“We are unable therefore to comment on the subject,” the statement added.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that a Muslim pilgrim from Ghana had reportedly lost her life.



The cause of the death of Zulfawu Isahaku, 68, at Mecca is still one that has not been determined, although there are suspicions it may have been attributed to hardship, a report by 3news.com has said.



However, the report said that the woman is believed to have come from Kumasi, the regional capital of the Ashanti Region.



Zulfawu is also said to have been in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on a visiting visa – something that the authorities in Saudi Arabia do not allow for persons coming to the country on pilgrimage.



The report added that in the case of the deceased, and just like others like her, they would usually infiltrate the camp of Ghanaians who officially travel to the country to observe the Hajj.



This, it added, is usually at the expense of government-registered pilgrims.



“Zulfawu Isahaku was said to have travelled to Mecca during Umrah season with the intention to stay over and perform Hajj with those officially permitted to.



“Unfortunately, on her part, she went through difficult times during her stay which led to a worsening medical situation, resulting in her demise,” the report said.



Also earlier, the Ghana Hajj Board had sent notices and warnings out that pilgrims traveling for the holy pilgrimage in Mecca should not do so on such visas because if they are found, they would be arrested and handed over to the authorities in Saudi Arabia.



Tied to that, some three persons are said to have been arrested over the past weekend, the report added. Zulfawu’s burial is to follow soon, in line with Islamic practices.







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:











AE/WA