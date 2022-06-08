Hajj 2022: Hajj Board announces fee for old and new Pilgrims

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (Hajj Board) has announced fees for the 2022 Hajj.



The fee is in two categories: those who paid to the Hajj Board and could not travel following the cancellation of Hajj due to Covid-19, and prospective Pilgrims who wish to pay afresh and attend the Hajj this year.



For new pilgrims seeking to pay afresh, the Hajj Board has announced they will have to pay 39,000 Ghana Cedis.



And for those who paid 19,500 Cedis two years ago, the Hajj Board has announced they will have to make an additional payment of 7000, making it a total of 26,000 Ghana Cedis.



According to the Hajj Board, those who paid directly to the Board in 2020 should pay the additional 7000 Cedis to the Board, and those who paid to their agents should also pay the extra 7000 to their agents.



The 2022 Hajj marks the return of Hajj for international Pilgrims after a two-year hiatus due to the global outbreak of covid-19 in.



Saudi authorities limited the last two Hajj to only a few selected residents of the Kingdom.