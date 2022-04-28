Hajia Sawudatu Saeed urges NPP delegates to elect committed members to serve party

Politics of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Deputy National Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hajia Sawudatu Saeed, has appealed passionately to delegates of the party to elect committed members to serve them.



"You must elect leaders who are ready to work hard to touch base with the grassroots and have respect and humility in service to the people and party," she said



For this reason, she noted "we must elect selfless leaders who believe in the ideology, principles and the tradition of our party"



According to Hajia Sawudatu Saeed, there is no limit to what women can accomplish if truly they stay committed and optimistic.



Consequently, she congratulated women of the party who are serving in various capacities "Kudos to all our gallant women across the country who are seeking to be catalysts for great change in our political dispensation and inspire the next generation of women to occupy higher positions in politics, which has been seen as a male-dominated arena"



In a statement issued and signed by the aspiring National Women’s Organizer of the NPP, she urged delegates and members of the party to consider uniting at the various levels with the intent purpose of promoting party discipline and activities.



"Now is the time for each and every one of us, irrespective of our agenda, to unite and work hard to place the party into a position to break the 8"



She turned to her maker as well "I pray to Allah that in this holy month of Ramadan, May Allah protects us all and the glorious significance of Easter make you victorious in this election."