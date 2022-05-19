Hajia Samira Bawumia honoured in Atlanta, USA

Diasporia News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: GNA

Hajia Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President, has been honoured at the Seventh Annual Maternity Fundraising Gala of the Ghanaian Women Association of Georgia (GWAG) at the Atlanta City Hall, Georgia, USA.



The awards, which included the Macon-Bibb County Award, the GWAG Global Humanitarian Award, and the Atlanta City Council Award, were in recognition of her numerous humanitarian interventions, selfless sacrifice and devotion to humanity, as well as the remarkable substance and philanthropic spirit.



The Mayor of Macon-Bibb County, Mr Lester M. Miller, said the award was to recognise the tremendous interventions in maternal and child health, education and women empowerment by Hajia Samira Bawumia.



She had made tremendous achievements through her philanthropic organisation, the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), the Mayor said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.



The award commended her for her efforts to save lives, improve livelihoods, empower women, and protect the environment.



The GWAG Global Humanitarian Award was also for Hajia Bawunia’s outstanding and life-transforming contribution towards the empowerment of women and children, through initiatives that aligned with GWAG’s causes in healthcare and education.



“Hajia Bawumia gracefully received a specially designed plaque and is one of the few remarkable Ghanaian achievers to receive the special award,” Mr Miller said.



GWAG, is a global organisation with membership spanning America, Europe, Africa and Asia, and headquartered in Atlanta, USA.



The Atlanta City Council award came with a citation bearing the signatures of all members and the seal of the Atlanta City Council, where she was singled out for her tireless work on the many issues that impact families across the globe.



A Member of the Georgia State Senate, Senator Donzella James, could not hide her admiration for the efforts of Hajia Samira Bawumia in supporting the marginalised in society, the statement said.



“Be it resolved that Hajia Bawumia is recognised and commended for her many wonderful accomplishments, and I extend sincere best wishes for continued health, happiness and prosperity,” Senator James was quoted as saying.



Hajia Bawumia is engaged in several projects and interventions, including the SEHP, Safe Delivery Project, Skills and Entrepreneurial Development Initiative, Combined Maternal and Child Health Record Book Project, Nurturing Care Framework for Early Childhood Development, and Get Ghana Reading Campaign.