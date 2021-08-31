Hajia Samata Bukari presents Letter of Commission to Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com

Hajia Samata Gifty Bukari has presented her Letter of Commission to the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to serve as the Consul-General of the Republic of Ghana in Lagos.



Hajia Bukari was re-appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after serving with distinction at her erstwhile role as Consul-General of Ghana to the Emirate of Dubai.



She contributed immensely to deepening the bilateral relations between the Emirate and Ghana and also worked tirelessly for the upswing in trade, cultural exchanges initiatives, and export of commodities.



Hajia Bukari said she was deeply humbled by the absolute confidence reposed in her to be re-assigned in the capacity of the Consul-General of Ghana to Lagos, Nigeria.



“Indeed having served with distinction as the Consul-General of Ghana to the Emirate of Dubai, I consider it a rare privilege to be nominated once again to spearhead Ghana’s foreign policy agenda in Lagos.”



She said President Akufo-Addo had found it prudent to reward her immense hard work with a new appointment to serve in his second tenure and that the appointment only reaffirms the President’s unbroken resolve to prosecute Ghana’s foreign policy agenda by appointing apt, seasoned, and experienced persons.



The Consul-General said: “the successes chalked at the Emirates could not have been realized without the uncompromised efforts of the dutiful supporting staff at the Ghana Consulate in Dubai. I say a hefty thank you to them, and the Dubai government for the upfront cooperation and the Ghanaian community in Dubai who made my work smooth sailing and for their infallible efforts in obeying the laws governing the Emirate.”