Hajia Lariba Zuweira is a hard working woman – Akufo-Addo tells chiefs

General News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has stated that the Member of Parliament for Walewale, Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu, is one of his hardworking female MPs in the New Patriotic Party, hence her appointment as Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection.



He described Hon. Zuweira as a woman of trust ready to ensure prosperity in her new office.



“It is very important for me to make mention of the elevation of your daughter, the MP for Walewale, who is now the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.



She is a hardworking working woman and I have no doubt that she will justify my confidence in her.”



President Akufo-Addo was addressing the chiefs and people of Nalerigu at the official commissioning of the Regional Coordinating Council office complex. The new North East Regional administration block complex cost 17,647,543.17 and it will house all the departments of the North East Regional Coordinating Council.



The Paramount Chief of Nalerigu Traditional Area, Naa Buhagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for the honour done them.



“We are happy that you’ve appointed one of our daughters to the Gender Ministry. We wish her well and hope that she performs well for you to attain your target in the ministry,” the Nayiri said.