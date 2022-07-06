Hairdresser jailed five years for pouring hot water on ex-boyfriend

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: GNA

Ruth Adongo, a hairdresser, who poured hot water on her ex-boyfriend during an argument, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.



Peter Adongo is said to have suffered burns on his face and abdomen because of the act.



Charged with causing harm, Ruth aged 31, pleaded guilty.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann convicted Ruth on her own plea and sentenced her accordingly.



Detective Inspector Opoku Aniagyei narrated that the complainant, Mr. Peter Adongo, a 36-year-old load carrier, resides at Agbogbloshie in Accra.



Inspector Aniagyei said the accused, now a convict, was the complainant's former girlfriend and they had a daughter aged 11 years.



The prosecution said the said daughter was residing with Ruth's grandmother at Bolgatanga.



The Prosecution said during the first term school vacation, Ruth approached the complainant and informed him that she wanted their daughter to come and attend school in Accra so he should give her transportation to go to Bolgatanga and bring their daughter and Mr. Adongo obliged.



The prosecution said Ruth brought the said daughter and collected money from the complainant to enroll the girl in a school.



It said the complainant detected that Ruth was not taking care of the victim well as their daughter was made to work with the accused niece who sold noodles at night.



The Prosecutor narrated that on May 28, this year, the complainant who was not happy with that, confronted Ruth, and same generated a hot argument.



Prosecution said during the argument, Ruth took a pot of water on fire and poured it on the complainant's face and abdomen.



It said the complainant as a result had blisters on his face and abdomen.



A report was made at the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit and a medical form was issued to the complainant to seek treatment at the hospital.