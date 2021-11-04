Hairdresser accuses police officer of giving her heavy slaps and hefty blows

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A hairdresser is alleging that a police officer has assaulted her at Adeiso in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region.



The victim, Jennifer Mabenaa Fatayoko, alleged that she was given heavy slaps and blows by the officer.



Narrating her ordeal on 'Nyankonton Mu Nsem' on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the victim alleged that she had hired a motor rider after she had closed from work.



She said on their way, a Police officer chased the motor rider, pushed them to the ground, and in the process, the officer allegedly slapped her and punched her in the face.



According to her, she was carrying a minor with her who also suffered serious injuries.



She indicated that the minor had some of the toenails removed.



The lady disclosed she reported to the Police and was issued with medical forms.



However, ASP Baffour Awuah, the Commander, has revealed that the officer per his narrative, saw the rider carrying more than one person on the motor.



He stopped them but the rider refused to stop and attempted to drive away and in the process, crashed, a situation that led to the hairdresser sustaining her injuries.



The rider he added drove off and left the victim at the scene.



The Police officer he said was the one who assisted the lady to the station to report the matter.



“The Police are currently investigating the matter and if we discover that the officer assaulted the woman, he would be punished because no one is above the law," the Commander said.