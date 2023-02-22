Had you lost your thinking cap when NPP directed you to boycott Ofori-Atta censure? Afenyo jabbed

General News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr Clement Apaak has taken Alexander Afenyo Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader to the cleaners for describing the Minority’s position on the appointment of some nominees and the NDC’s directive for them not to approve them as politically immature.



The position of the Minority not to approve any of the Ministerial nominees to be vetted by the Appointments Committee was described as political immaturity by the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.



The Minority’s decision followed the National Democratic Congress warning the caucus on Sunday not to approve any of President Akufo-minister Addo’s nominees.



But reacting to the minority’s position, the Deputy Majority Leader and MP for the Effutu constituency said he was disappointed with the conduct of the minority.



“I’m disappointed in the NDC and if they really want to portray themselves as a party ready to take the reigns of government, then they should behave well. What they are doing is way below belt and they are not demonstrating political maturity.”



In response to the comments, Dr Apaak slammed the Deputy Majority Leader.



He was perplexed as to why Afenyo Markin would make such remarks when the NPP had directed them to boycott the parliamentary process aimed at removing Finance Minister Ofori-Atta from office.



He told the colleague MP that just as the Majority side respected the NPP and staged a walkout when the House was in the process of voting to have the Minister removed, the Minority Caucus would do the same and not approve the nominees.



”Did I hear Hon? Does Markins say for obeying our party we have “no thinking cap and respect for the constitution”? Well, just as they, NPP MPs obeyed their party and walked out during the Ken censure vote, so too will we NDC MPs obey our party and vote against the nominees.”