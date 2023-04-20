Hackman, Nana Addo, Alan, others paid delegates for votes at 2007 Legon congress - Subin MP reveals

Politics of Thursday, 20 April 2023

The Member of Parliament for Subin constituency in the Ashanti region, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has made some shocking revelations about the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential primaries held in 2007 at the University of Ghana Legon.



According to him, most of the contestants tried to influence the outcome of the election by using money, but their efforts were unsuccessful.



The MP mentioned some of the key contenders in that election, including aspiring Alan Kyerematen, Hackman Owusu Agyeman, and Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey among others, alleging that all of them paid huge sums of money to try and sway the election in their favour, however, despite their financial clout, they all lost to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who emerged as the winner.



“…Nana Akufo, I followed him in 2007, the day that we voted, I was his polling agent at Legon, Hon Alan Kyerematen paid more than him, he paid five hundred, and Hon Hackman Owusu Agyeman paid more than him.



“…I have given you an example, I said December 22, 2007, at Legon, Hon Hackman Owusu Agyeman paid money more than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Hon Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey also paid more money than Nana Addo, Hon Alan Kyerematen also paid more money than Nana Addo, all of them paid more money than Nana Addo but most of the voters realized that Nana Addo deserved it so all of them voted for him,” he said.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM on April 19, 2023, he explained that the NPP's tradition of selecting its flagbearer is based on merit, message, long service, and loyalty, and not on financial considerations.



He further expressed his belief that the upcoming election is not about money, but about the candidate's message and their track record of service and loyalty to the party.



“…the kind of tradition that we live with, is not about money that determines who becomes a flagbearer or an MP but is about the message. From President Kufour up till now, all the delegates voted based on the message, long service, and loyalty …those are their criteria.



“So, I don’t see any changes now, because the party that I know, they don’t change easily. So, when it is time, everyone needs to go and sell his or her message…So if someone says, I have given TNT, money and all that, those things don’t count during the voting process, what counts is one’s message to the delegates or the voters…because a similar thing happened just in 2007 and it is not that far,” he added.



His revelations come at a time when there are growing concerns about the role of money in Ghanaian politics and allegations of vote-buying in the party’s upcoming primaries as some party stalwarts and flagbearer hopeful has hinted of displaying cash during the election.



