'HTU’s Art and Design Faculty becoming what we dreamed of' – VC

Regional News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: GNA

Professor Ben Honyenuga, Vice-Chancellor of the Ho Technical University, has reported significant progress within its Art and Design Faculty and said it had contributed immensely towards the vision of becoming a reputable institution.



He said the Faculty’s plan and strategy to leverage the University’s opportunities, has etched a name for the HTU in the world of production and had also become one of its major sources of income.



The VC said this when he opened the Faculty’s 2021 Art and Design week celebration which is on the theme “Eco-System: Art and Fashion Perspective”.



“As a University, the Faculty of Art and Design is one of our cash cows. It is one of the faculties that we dream about. It is one of the faculties that we had planned strategically to use in leveraging the opportunities that this University has to offer.



“Through this Faculty, we are realising our vision of becoming a reputable technical University,” Prof. Honyenuga stated, and called on students to appreciate the opportunities the Faculty had to offer, and continue to "strive for excellence.”



He said the successes had been boosted by the recent introduction of the Precision Quality Programme, which by choice began with the Faculty, and again appealed to students to deliver the expected quality in the work field to help set the standard both on the local and international markets.



“Remember you have to strive for excellence at all times, and as artists and designers you have to keep your eyes on precision because that is what will open doors for us,” Prof. Honyenuga stated.



The VC said feedback from major industries engaging products of the HTU attested to the quality training and discipline being offered by the University and noted that students had “something worth celebrating.



“Let's not focus on our challenges. As for the challenges, they will continue to be with us. But let's look at the opportunities that the Ho Technical University gives you- the opportunities that the Faculty of Art and Design provides and then use the opportunities as springboards to launch yourselves into greatness,” he said.



A mounted exhibition, as per the theme, featured a myriad of contemporary works and artifacts made from materials drawn from the natural and artificial environment and would be assessed by an external examiner from the University of Ghana.



Dr Richard Gbadegbe, Dean of the Faculty said enthusiasm over this year’s celebration had heightened because the coronavirus pandemic confined the previous year’s event to virtual platforms.



He said the University endeavoured to keep to the safety protocols while delivering this year’s event, which includes a seminar for staff and students on Thursday, and a “Chaskele Art Festival” on Friday featuring live printing, drawing, weaving, and dyeing shows.



The celebration would be climaxed by an annual fashion show at the GM Afeti Auditorium on Saturday.