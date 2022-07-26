HRRG demands immediate arrest, prosecution of Benjamin Narh Okunor for defilement

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: Joseph Wemakor

The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) has learned with regret the alleged crime of defilement of two minors of 12 and 14 years perpetrated by Benjamin Narh Okunor, a 64-year-old foster father of the two victims at Kpone-Bawaleshie in the Greater Accra Region.



The pedophile, according to media reports, was said to have fled barely two months ago since a case of defilement was filed against him to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Shai-Osudoku Divisional Police Command, Dodowa.



We at HRRG, without mincing words, condemn this perverse act of sexual assault on these poor children as it robs them of their innocence, dignity and infringes on their rights as children as guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



Per the report exposing the sexual misconduct by Benjamin as seen in the newspaper publication of The Chronicles, we further learn the suspect took advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown period to perpetrate his abusive act and would often pull out a gun to threaten the young victims if they ever disclosed their ordeal.



The HRRG believes this shameful act should not go unpunished. It constitutes a crime as espoused in the Ghana's Criminal Code, Chapter 6 which addresses matters concerning various sexual offences.



The immoral act of the alleged suspect flies in the face of Section 104 which specifically offers definition to defilement of a child under 16 years of age.



It stipulates in sub-section (1) that, 'For purposes of this Act, defilement is the natural or unnatural carnal knowledge of any child under sixteen years of age.'



It further defines in sub-section (2) that, 'Whoever naturally or unnaturally carnally knows any child under sixteen years of age, whether with or without his or her consent commits an offence and shall be liable on summary conviction to imprisonment for a term of not less than seven years and not more than twenty-five years.'



We charge the police administration to step its game and cause the immediate arrest of the alleged culprit to face prosecution, serving as deterrence.



It is sadly reported that the biological mother of the young girls pleaded with the police and sought an out of court settlement for such criminality.



The HRRG applauds the Social Welfare Department for swiftly filing a case of defilement upon such an abhorrent plea.



We implore the police administration to conduct further investigations to bring this case to a logical conclusion.



The general public must be cautioned from treating such abusive persons as one that needs protection from the long arm of the justice system by calling for out of court settlements.



Defilement is a crime and abuse against children's rights, that must out rightly be condemned and the culprit be made to face the full rigors of the laws of Ghana.



Children must be protected at all times as expressed in the Article 3 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which states, 'When adults make decisions, they should think about how their decisions will affect children.



All adults should do what is best for children. Governments should make sure children are protected and looked after by their parents, or by other people when this is needed.



Governments should make sure that people and places responsible for looking after children are doing a good job.



As the sole aim of the Human Rights Reporters Ghana is to expose human right violations against the vulnerable in the society especially children, women, girls, persons with disabilities, the aged and the minority groups, we take special interest in this case to bring the sexagenarian, Benjamin to book so as to ensure justice is served the victims without further delay.



