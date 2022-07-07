HRRG demands full disclosure of GES disciplinary committee report on Annor-Adjaye canning saga

Regional News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: Joseph Wemakor

The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) has conveyed it wishes in a letter requesting the Ghana Education Service (GES) to part with the full proof of information on the outcomes of investigation it has conducted backed by the details of sanctions meted out to the 7 teachers who mercilessly flogged and inflicted cane wounds on 19 final year students of the Annor Adjaye Senior High School in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region of Ghana on Sunday May 8, 2022.



This follows an earlier pronouncement made by the GES Western Regional Director of Education, Mad. Felicia Okai while reacting to an interview on the Angel TV's Anopa Bofo morning show on Monday June 27, 2022 indicating that the perpetrators of the barbaric act have been demoted in line with the institution’s code.



“According to our policy, no corporal punishment and so we relieved them {offending teachers} of their positions as first time offenders” said Madam Okai.



In a letter dated July 6 2022, signed by its Executive Director, Joseph Wemakor, addressed to the Western Regional Education Director, Madam Felicia Okai and copied to the Director General of the Ghana Education Service in Accra, the group hinted that it has become crucial for it to be served with the full details of the disciplinary committee report on the canning saga by the GES to help it advance its investigation while continuing to inform the public accordingly on developments concerning the matter in a bid to seek justice for the victims.



“We are therefore in the interest of fairness, accountability, integrity and by the authority of the right to information act 989, 2019 humbly requests your outfit; the Western Regional Ghana Education Service to make available the following;



A. The proof of full report on the findings of the investigation.



B. A clear evidence of steps taken to punish the teachers involved”.



Read the full letter below:



