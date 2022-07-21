HIV continues to be a major health, economic problem — Dr. Ayisi Addo

Health News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: GNA

“HIV/AIDS continues to be a major health and economic problem, which affects our social life as it is still causing havoc in society Dr. Stephen Ayisi-Addo," Programme Manager, National AIDS/STI Control Programme (NACP) has stated.



He, therefore, called for a comprehensive public education to help eliminate the menace.



“It is, therefore, paramount for Ghanaians to join a comprehensive public education initiative to control the HIV and AIDS epidemic. People have even forgotten that HIV still exists, and they are relaxing.”



Dr. Ayisi-Addo stated this at the 14th edition of the Ghana News Agency (GNA)Tema Regional Office Stakeholder Engagement and Workers Appreciation Day,” seminar, a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues.



The monthly engagement also serves as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters toward national development in general and the growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the Industrial News Hub.



The National AIDS/STI Control Programme, therefore, commended the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office for the initiative to open its platform for consistent public advocacy aimed at reviving HIV/AIDS public sensitization.



According to him, consistent public education has helped most of the pregnant women who are patients, and now they are giving birth to negative children which is a very good development, and hence more education will help to eradicate HIV in the country.



Dr. Ayisi-Addo said there was also the need to empower young girls through education to prevent HIV transmission considering the recent records of new infections, stressing that adolescent clubs created for the girls to reach out to them through empowerment on their rights and assertiveness to ward off abusers.



He said there was the need to intensify sex education for them with an emphasis on preventive measures.



Mr. Francis Ameyibor, the Ghana News Agency, Tema Regional Manager said the stakeholder engagement which comes on every month is a progressive media caucus platform created to give the opportunity to both state and non-state stakeholders to interact with journalists and address national issues.



He said modern journalism practices demand a comprehensive dynamic approach to issues that affects society, through which the media provide a platform for proactive engagement and exchange of ideas towards shaping national development.



It is therefore essential for the media to champion national discussion and ensure that we carry everyone along the discourse, “let’s not leave anyone out”.



Mr. Ameyibor continued that the media must reach out to all segments of society irrespective of their status; everyone’s voice or opinion matters in the public debate for national development.