Gyampo fingers Majority in attempts to undermine Bagbin

Politics of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A Lecturer at the University of Ghana Political Science Department Prof. Ransford Gyampo has expressed shock at members of the Majority in Parliament over the fight against the Speaker.



According to him, it’s sad that the Speaker of Parliament is striking the balance between the Legislature and the Executive but some Members of the Majority keep fighting and undermining his authority.



Gyampo notes that over the years in Ghana’s politics, the Executive has always had control over the Executive and that has been a worrying feature of the country’s politics.



“It is baffling to see some parliamentarians, particularly from the majority group, trying to undermine attempts by the Speaker to restore the lost glory of Parliament as countervailing authority to the powers of the executive,” he said in a post shared on social media.



Indicating that “Since 1993, Parliament has been toothless and functioned in tbe shadows of the executive merely as a rubber stamp. Rather than commending and encouraging Speaker Bagbin who is helping to stabilize the balance of power expected to exist between the executive and the legislature in a democracy, some are politically misbehaving towards him”.



Prof. Ransford Gyampo reminded the Speaker of Parliament of the support he has from the people of Ghana and the need to play his role as a leader of Parliament to the best of his abilities.



“Speaker Bagbin, well meaning Ghanaians are in full support of your efforts. Do not pander to comments from parliamentarians who are yet to liberate their mentality from the shackles of overbearing executive dominance over the legislature. Steer the affairs of the House in a manner that strengthens parliament as an effective oversight body and a countervailing authority to the powers of the executive.”



Read Full Statement Here



It is baffling to see some parliamentarians, particularly from the majority group, trying to undermine attempts by the Speaker to restore the lost glory of Parliament as countervailing authority to the powers of the executive.



Since 1993, Parliament has been toothless and functioned in the shadows of the executive merely as a rubber stamp. Rather than commending and encouraging Speaker Bagbin who is helping to stabilize the balance of power expected to exist between the executive and the legislature in a democracy, some are politically misbehaving towards him.



Is the attitude of those who now have problems with Bagbin’s assertiveness born out of ignorance or a subservient mentality ingrained in their psyche as a result of a long period of executive dominance over parliament?



We’ve always had Speakers of Parliament from the camps of the ruling parties who have whipped and guided parliament into accepting executive dominance over the legislative arm of government. But Ghanaians voted for a hung parliament and parliament itself elected a Speaker outside the ruling party. Why can’t we respect this verdict and allow the Speaker to function?



Speaker Bagbin, well-meaning Ghanaians are in full support of your efforts. Do not pander to comments from parliamentarians who are yet to liberate their mentality from the shackles of overbearing executive dominance over the legislature. Steer the affairs of the House in a manner that strengthens parliament as an effective oversight body and a countervailing authority to the powers of the executive.



Don’t mind them, do your work and exercise your powers as provided by the constitution. Don’t play to the gallery. Assert the independence of parliament in a manner that forces the executive to learn the rudiments of “real politik” in their relationship with the legislature. Ghana’s democracy is evolving and we cannot have executive dominance over the other arms of government in perpetuity. There must certainly be a power that would counter the exercise of power, and the bitter comments of a few parliamentarians who only know the bogus norm of parliamentary subservience to the executive must be inconsequential in our quest to ensure parliamentary assertiveness and independence. The minority group must not sit aloof and leave this battle to the Speaker alone!



Yaw Gyampo

A31, Prabiw

P.A.V Ansah Street

Saltpond

&

Suro Nipa House

Kubease

Larteh-Akuapim