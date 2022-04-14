Gyakye Quayson to seek review of SC ruling

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The legal team of James Gyakye Quayson has served notice to seek a review of the decision of the Supreme Court for him not to hold himself as MP for Assin North.



The legal team said they are working to meet the timelines for filing of review of the decision of the apex court.



The team is of the view that once the ruling was 5-2, there is a possibility someone is listening to the arguments of the NDC.



A member of the legal team, Baba Jamal speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, April 13, 2022, said by the close of next week the team will file all the needed documentation for a review of the matter.



He added that the team vehemently disagrees with the ruling of the apex court.



He noted that in the matter of Theresa Addotey, MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in 1996, the said MP was made to sit in Parliament for the case to travel it full hall.



“If this is the way to go there are about eight electoral challenges in Parliament and all these MPs must not be allowed to hold themselves as MPs till the final determination of their cases,” he stated.



He cited the case of the Techiman South Constituency, Martin Adjei Korsah who is also the Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development that is pending before the Sunyani High Court.



When the eligibility of an MP-elect is being challenged, the court in its wisdom ruled that the people of the constituency cannot be denied representation in Parliament whilst the matter is at the court. Per the Supreme Court ruling on James Gyakye Quayson all these eight MPs who have their eligibility challenged should all not hold themselves as such,” he said.



“So how different is the Assin North Constituency case for him to be directed not to hold himself as MP till the final determination of the case,” Mr. Jamal quizzed.