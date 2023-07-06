Gyakye Quayson’s stay of proceedings application adjourned

General News of Thursday, 6 July 2023
The High Court in Accra has postponed the case of James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North.
The court will deliver a ruling on the application for a stay of proceedings on July 11.
During the court session held today, July 6, the legal representatives of the MP requested a suspension of the proceedings. T
They argued that such a suspension would allow the Court of Appeal to review the trial judge's decision to conduct the case on a day-to-day basis.
Lead counsel for the defense, Tsatsu Tsikata, emphasized that failing to grant a stay of proceedings would pre-judge the appeal.
The defense team believes that suspending the trial until the Court of Appeal makes a determination is the appropriate course of action.
