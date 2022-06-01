Gyakye Quayson’s motion thrown out

General News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

The High Court has dismissed a motion by James Gyakye Quayson to have 3 out of his 5 charges against him struck out.



The MP for Assin North is facing the court over charges levelled against him including deceit of a public officer, forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.



Out of these, Lead Counsel for the embattled MP, Tsatsu Tsikata had prayed the court to strike out the 3rd, 4th and 5th charges – deceit of knowlingly making a false statutory declaration, forgery of passport or travel certificate, and false declaration of office.



His lawyers argued that the said charges border on article 94 (2) of the constitution and required interpretation.



The charges of perjury and declaration of office have however not been contested.



According to citinews, Lead Counsel Tsatsu Tsikata also Wednesday argued that the said 3 charges did not meet the threshold of article 19 (11) of the constitution that says [No person shall be convicted of a criminal offence unless the offence is defined and the penalty for it is prescribed in a written law].



His arguments were however countered by State Attorney, Dorcas Felli who described the application by Gyakye and his lawyers as waste of time of the court argued that all 5 charges were provided for by Statute.



According to her, proceeding with the trial does not in any way violate the defendant’s right to fair trial.



“All particulars are precise enough to give accused persons what the charges are about”, the State Attorney concluded.



Following this, Her Ladyship Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire struck out the application which she said lacked merit.



The case has been adjourned to July 12, 2022.



Meanwhile, prosecution in the case has indicated that it will be using 5 witnesses to prove its case against Gyakye Quayson.



