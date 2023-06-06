Gyakye Quayson ruling: Foundation is weak, roof already leaking – Kwaku Azar

General News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare, alias Kwaku Azar, has dissected the Supreme Court's June 5 ruling on the disqualification of James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency.



The US-based lawyer cum academician stated in a Facebook post hours after the full judgment was released by the apex court that even though the process was complete, literally, the foundation of the ruling was weak and its roof leaking.



"The construction of the Assin-North judgment is complete. But the foundation is weak and the roof is already leaking. Da Yie!" he wrote.



In another post referencing portions of the ruling that quoted a 2012 case that he took before the court, he disagreed with the court's interpretation of the ruling and how it linked it to the Gyakye Quayson case.



"I know Asare (2012). It has absolutely nothing to do with allegiance as used in article 94(2)(a). Da Yie!" he wrote.



The Supreme Court of Ghana recently issued a ruling that declared Gyakye Quayson's election as a Member of Parliament in 2020 as unconstitutional, null, and void.



According to the Supreme Court, Gyakye Quayson held Canadian citizenship at the time of filing his nomination as the NDC's parliamentary candidate in 2020.



The court's ruling led the Clerk of Parliament to declare the Assin North seat vacant.



Subsequently, the Electoral Commission has scheduled a by-election in Assin North for June 27, 2023, following the declaration by the Clerk.



Meanwhile, the NDC has stated its intention to re-present Gyakye Quayson as its candidate for the upcoming election, despite a criminal process brought against him in relation to his 2020 election contest.



