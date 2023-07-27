Gyakye Quayson case: Dormaahene expressed his candid opinion and won’t retract – Asiedu Nketiah

Politics of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has jumped in defence of the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, His Royal Majesty, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II over some comment made in relation to the prosecution of the MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.



The outspoken traditional ruler is being persecuted by the Judicial Council after he appealed to the Attorney-General to consider entering a nolle prosequi in light of the overwhelming endorsement and re-election of James Gyakye Quayson by the good people of Assin North in the just-ended by-election.



The Judicial Council did seem not gleeful with his comment made and asked him to stay aside from political matters.



But the NDC’s National Chairman, Mr. Aseidu Nketia believes the revered chief shared his opinion and cannot be intimidated.



“There is nothing wrong with what he [Dormaahene] said. He’ll not beg anyone or withdraw his comment,” He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' in an interview.



