Gyakye Quayson breaks silence after Supreme Court stopped him from performing MP duties

General News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin North MP barred from parliament



High Court annuls Assin North 2020 parliamentary elections



Gyakye Quayson resolves to fight challenge against his status as MP



Embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has broken his silence following an injunction granted against him by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 13.



A seven-member Supreme Court panel by a majority decision ruled in favour of an application to bar James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as a legislative representative of Assin North and also from conducting parliamentary business.



In a statement addressed to his constituents, the MP, sounding optimistic about his ongoing legal battle, stated that he has had reason to fight on in their interest.



“I would have given up this fight by now if I were fighting on my own volition or for my personal gratification. I came down here to take up this mantle upon your numerous calls and at this point, I live not for myself but for your interest.



“Especially the teeming Youth in the constituency who have proven to me that, you have what it takes to make Assin North great and strong given the needed support and direction,” he stated.



Describing the challenge against his status as an MP as a callous attempt by the government to deny the people of Assin North of their representation, James Gyakye Quayson said he has been emboldened by the support he has received from the constituents over the period.



“I remain overwhelmed by your outpour of unalloyed Solidarity and brazen commitment in the face of the callous desire of the government to undermine your will and choices.



“I am emboldened by your unwavering support to keep soldiering on and I am optimistic our laugh shall be the best because we shall definitely laugh last,” he added.







The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed, by a majority decision, with Michael Ankomah Nimfah, the private citizen who filed the application that James Gyakye Quayson’s continued stay in parliament despite a High Court judgement that annulled his election was unconstitutional.



Michael Nimfah's application added that the embattled MP's continuous stay contravened the 1992 constitution and was not fair to the people of Assin North.







Background



In July 2021, Michael-Nimfah obtained a ruling against Gyakye Quayson at the Cape Coast High Court.



The High Court upheld, as applied by the applicant, that Quayson owed allegiance to a foreign county at the time of filing his nomination to contest in the 2020 parliamentary elections.



The court thus annulled his election and ordered for the conduct of fresh elections in Assin North.



An appeal against the High Court’s ruling by the embattled MP was struck out owing to his failure to file his written submissions within a period mandated by the court.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to sit at a later date on the substantive case against James Gyakye Quayson’s status as ruled by the Cape Coast High Court.



