Gyakye Quayson, Sam Gyamfi, NDC MPs visit Assin North accident victims, donate GH¢13,000

Politics of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) of the Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, together with leading figures in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), visited victims of the accident during a campaign before the constituency by-election.



The visiting team was led by the party’s former running mate, Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and included by party’s communications officer, Sammy Gyamfi; the NDC Central Regional Chairman; Professor Jonathan Annan as well as reps from all the regions including MPs.



In a brief remark, Prof Annan thanked the accident victims and their families for remaining loyal to the party.



He disclosed that the party would take care of the medical bills of all the accident victims, who are 26 in number until they recover fully.



“I was really sad when I visited you in the hospital. The consolation we have is that you did not suffer in vain… God has given us an MP.



“As Mahama promised earlier that party is going to take care of all your medical needs; those you have to go to Korle Bu for plastic surgery would be taken care of, those who have to be transferred to other hospitals would also be taken care of. We are going to take care of everything until you are fully recovered,” he said in the Twi dialect.



On his part, Sammy Gyamfi said that the NDC is grateful to the accident victims for not only lining up to vote with their injuries but for also campaigning for the party with bandages and plasters all over them.



He added that in addition to paying the medical bills, the party is giving the accident victims a total of GH¢13,000.



Watch a video of the NDC’s interaction with the Assin North accident victims below:







BAI/FNOQ



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:















