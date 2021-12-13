Gyakie’s performance at BET Africa’s Soul Cypher 2021 arrives and it’s simply exquisite

Music of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

The Ghanaian singer extraordinaire scores yet another triumph in the dynamic world of music with a gripping performance at the now ended BET Africa Soul Cypher 2021.



Done as an intermission to celebrate Africa’s 'soul' during the renowned outfit’s recent Soul Train Awards, Gyakie kickstarted the virtual clip next to an exciting roster of soulful African voices to explore tropes unique to Black Culture - Black Love, Black Pride and Black Joy, the latter being pursued by the ‘Forever’ singer and her company of South Africa’s Manana and Tanzania’s Lava Lava.



The Sony Music Entertainment/RCA Records UK and FLIP THE MUSIC artist, shared her A game with fans on Twitter, one which conferred her nonchalant mood to a freestyle that is simply aesthetic and true to her style and a telltale proof of Soul music’s sway on the African continent, next to performances from some of the timeless genre’s champions in Africa.



2021 although almost over continues to be an awesome year for the elusive songbird who is scheduled to end it all at her upcoming concert this December.



