Guo community lacking safe and potable water, calls on NGO's

Guo, one of the largest communities in the Nandom municipality is lacking good, clean and potable water.



The community which is filled with predominantly peasant farmers are very industrious, peace-loving and caring.



It shares boundaries with Sentu, Tuopare, Lyssah, Vapuo, Ko and Zimuopare.



However, the Guo community is bedeviled with a myriad of basic developmental challenges ranging from the debilitating and unmotorable road network to, lack of electricity at certain parts of the community among others.



More pressing and worrying is the lack of potable water in some parts of the community.



The Bobol section of the Guo community in this 21st century still competes with pigs, cows, goats and sheep for drinking water.



Women living around this section of the community fetch their drinking water from Bobol section.



The repercussions for drinking such contaminated water poses a risk to indigenes in the community.



Though there are some water boreholes already in the community, they are situated in a rather far location of the community.



“Also, the roads leading to the boreholes are in such a way that one cannot carry water to one's house without falling which has resulted in a loud cry for portable water by the people living in that section of the community.”



“I wish to use the opportunity to passionately appeal to NGOs, benevolent individuals and groups to come to the aid of these people. Thank you.”

